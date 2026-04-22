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Gold price today: Rate jumps 1% on MCX as dollar, crude oil prices decline after US extends ceasefire with Iran

Gold price today: MCX gold June futures rose by more than 2,000, or 1.3%, to 1,53,699 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures jumped by more than 4,700, or nearly 2%, to 2,49,423 per kg in early trade.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Apr 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Gold and silver prices have been volatile lately amid firming US dollar.
Gold and silver prices have been volatile lately amid firming US dollar. (Agencies)
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Gold price today: Gold rate jumped by more than 1% on the MCX in early deals on Wednesday, 22 April, amid positive global cues and a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices after the US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.

MCX gold June futures rose by more than 2,000, or 1.3%, to 1,53,699 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures jumped by more than 4,700, or nearly 2%, to 2,49,423 per kg in early trade.

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International gold prices also rose, while the US dollar index declined by 0.10% following a fall in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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