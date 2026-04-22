Gold price today: Rate jumps 1% on MCX as dollar, crude oil prices decline after US extends ceasefire with Iran

Gold price today: Gold rate jumped by more than 1% on the MCX in early deals on Wednesday, 22 April, amid positive global cues and a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices after the US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.
MCX gold June futures rose by more than ₹2,000, or 1.3%, to ₹1,53,699 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures jumped by more than ₹4,700, or nearly 2%, to ₹2,49,423 per kg in early trade.
International gold prices also rose, while the US dollar index declined by 0.10% following a fall in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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