Gold rate jumps over 1% on MCX amid a weaker dollar, easing crude oil prices; possible US-Iran peace talks in focus

Gold price today: Gold rate jumped more than 1% on the MCX on Wednesday (6 May) morning on healthy spot demand amid a weaker dollar, a decline in the crude oil prices driven by hopes that the US and Iran will resume their talks to settle their conflict.

MCX gold June futures rose by nearly ₹2,000, or more than 1%, to ₹1,51,740 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures jumped by ₹6,300, or nearly 3%, to ₹2,50,724 per kg in early deals.

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In the previous session, MCX gold's June contracts closed at ₹1,49,838 per 10 grams, rising 0.3%, while MCX silver's July contracts closed at ₹2,44,420 per kg, gaining 0.2%.

Wednesday's gains in precious metals can be attributed to a decline in crude oil prices, which dropped for the second consecutive day, weighing on the US dollar.

Brent Crude fell 2% to trade below the $110 per barrel, driven by expectations that oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz can resume as US President Donald Trump indicated a possible peace deal ‌with Iran may be reached.

The dollar index declined by 0.20%, making greenback-backed bullion cheaper for buyers in overseas currencies.

"Gold is rising as signs of de-escalation in the Middle East pushed oil prices lower, easing inflation concerns," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, noted.

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Trivedi highlighted media reports which suggested, "US Defence Secretary Hegseth saying the ceasefire remains intact, while Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that offensive operations have ended as Washington pivots toward safeguarding shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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