Gold rate rises on MCX driven by safe haven demand amid US-Iran conflict

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 Mar 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Gold and silver prices rose on the MCX on Thursday morning.
Gold price today: Gold rose by almost 1% on the MCX on Thursday, March 5, morning, amid increased safe-haven demand amid the ongoing US-Iran war. However, the dollar's rise and the weakening of near-term rate-cut expectations from the US Federal Reserve capped gains for the yellow metal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

