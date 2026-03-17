Gold rate rises on MCX; US-Iran war, dollar's weakness fuel safe haven demand; US Fed meeting in focus

MCX gold April contracts rose more than half a per cent to 1,56,740 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures climbed more than 1% to 2,59,569 per kg in early deals on Tuesday.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Mar 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Gold and silver prices rose on the MCX in early deals on Tuesday.
Gold and silver prices rose on the MCX in early deals on Tuesday. (Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold rate rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday (March 17) morning, as heightened geopolitical risks stemming from the US-Iran war and the dollar's weakness boosted demand for the yellow metal.

MCX gold April contracts rose more than half a per cent to 1,56,740 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures climbed more than 1% to 2,59,569 per kg in early deals on Tuesday.

The US–Iran war is now in its third week, and yet there are no signs indicating that it will end anytime soon.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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