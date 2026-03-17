Gold rate rises on MCX; US-Iran war, dollar's weakness fuel safe haven demand; US Fed meeting in focus

Gold price today: Gold rate rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday (March 17) morning, as heightened geopolitical risks stemming from the US-Iran war and the dollar's weakness boosted demand for the yellow metal.

MCX gold April contracts rose more than half a per cent to ₹1,56,740 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures climbed more than 1% to ₹2,59,569 per kg in early deals on Tuesday.

The US–Iran war is now in its third week, and yet there are no signs indicating that it will end anytime soon.