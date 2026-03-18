Gold rate slips on MCX ahead of US Fed policy decision; inflation concerns, geopolitical risks cap decline

Gold price today: Gold rate declined on the MCX in early deals on Wednesday, March 18, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, while geopolitical risks and concerns over a spike in inflation capped losses for the yellow metal.

MCX gold April futures were 0.21% down at ₹1,55,662 per 10 grams around 9:15 am, while MCX silver May futures were 0.76% down at ₹2,51,200 per kg at that time.

Gold and silver prices have been volatile lately amid the US-Iran war and volatility in crude oil prices.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged on March 18, considering the increased risk of a spike in inflation due to a sharp jump in crude oil prices driven by the US-Iran war.

Markets have largely priced in a rate pause, so a status quo outcome may have limited impact. However, a hawkish tone from Chair Jerome Powell, along with lower growth forecasts and higher inflation projections, could weigh on sentiment.

"Gold dipped as investors try to discount the impact of rising crude oil prices on inflation ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. With the Fed widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in March, markets will closely examine the central bank’s outlook on rising energy prices and a cooling labour market," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, observed.

Meanwhile, the war in the Middle East continues with full intensity. As reported by Associated Press, quoting Iranian state media, Israel’s military carried out an overnight strike in Tehran on 16 March, killing Iran's National Security Chief Ali Larijani. Brigadier General Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of Iran’s Basij paramilitary forces, was also killed in the attack.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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