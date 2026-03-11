Gold rate slips on MCX due to profit booking; geopolitical tensions, dollar's weakness limit losses

MCX gold April futures were 0.16% down at 1,63,045 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures were 0.50% down at 2,76,471 per kg around 9:05 am.

Gold price today: Gold rate slipped on the MCX on Wednesday (March 11) morning, largely due to profit booking. However, geopolitical uncertainties and the dollar's weakness capped losses for the yellow metal. MCX gold April futures were 0.16% down at 1,63,045 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures were 0.50% down at 2,76,471 per kg around 9:05 am.

The dollar index slightly eased to 98.79, making gold cheaper in overseas currencies.

