Gold rate slips on MCX due to profit booking; geopolitical tensions, dollar's weakness limit losses

Gold price today: Gold rate slipped on the MCX on Wednesday (March 11) morning, largely due to profit booking. However, geopolitical uncertainties and the dollar's weakness capped losses for the yellow metal. MCX gold April futures were 0.16% down at ₹1,63,045 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures were 0.50% down at ₹2,76,471 per kg around 9:05 am.
The dollar index slightly eased to 98.79, making gold cheaper in overseas currencies.
Investors are booking profits amid conflicting signals about the US-Iran war. While US President Donald Trump earlier said the war could be nearing its end, media reports suggest the US and Israel continue their intense airstrikes on Iran.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
