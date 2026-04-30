Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears

Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears

Nishant Kumar
Updated30 Apr 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears
Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears(Image: Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold rate rose on the MCX on Thursday (30 April) morning, mostly on value buying after the US Federal Reserve maintained policy rates. However, gains were capped as crude oil prices vaulted to levels last seen four years ago, raising inflation fears and dimming the prospects of near-term interest rate cuts.

MCX gold June futures were 0.25% up at 1,49,420 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.71% up at 2,39,950 per kg around 9:05 am.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Gold24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate
Silverper Kg
--
View Silver Rate

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaGold Opinion
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.