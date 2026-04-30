Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady; a sharp jump in crude oil prices raises inflation fears

Gold price today: Gold rate rose on the MCX on Thursday (30 April) morning, mostly on value buying after the US Federal Reserve maintained policy rates. However, gains were capped as crude oil prices vaulted to levels last seen four years ago, raising inflation fears and dimming the prospects of near-term interest rate cuts.

MCX gold June futures were 0.25% up at ₹1,49,420 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.71% up at ₹2,39,950 per kg around 9:05 am.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar