Gold price today: Rates decline ahead of Trump inauguration; what should be your strategy for MCX gold?

Gold price today: Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Monday, January 20, tracking weak global cues. The yellow metal dropped on signs of easing tensions in the Middle East. The focus was on Donald Trump's inauguration today as investors await clarity on the new government's policies.

Republican Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as the 47th US President following his inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20. He is reportedly planning over 200 executive actions on the first day.

