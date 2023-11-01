Gold price today: Rates decline ahead of US Fed policy outcome; what should be your strategy for bullion today?
Gold prices ended lower in the previous session after four consecutive sessions of gains. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,994.30 per troy ounce, down 0.56 per cent, in the previous session.
Gold prices traded lower in the morning trade in the domestic futures market on Wednesday (November 1), mirroring the weak global trend, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision while the Israel-Hamas conflict persist.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started