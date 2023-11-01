Gold prices ended lower in the previous session after four consecutive sessions of gains. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,994.30 per troy ounce, down 0.56 per cent, in the previous session.

Gold prices traded lower in the morning trade in the domestic futures market on Wednesday (November 1), mirroring the weak global trend, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision while the Israel-Hamas conflict persist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gains in the dollar index, which gauges the US currency's strength against a basket of six currencies, also weighed on gold prices.

Gold is priced in dollars so the greenback's strength is negative for the yellow metal. A stronger dollar can put downward pressure on gold prices and vice versa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold ended lower in the previous session after four consecutive sessions of gains. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,994.30 per troy ounce, down 0.56 per cent, in the previous session. Gold prices rose above the $2,000 per troy ounce mark on October 30 on the Israel-Hamas war premium.

The US Fed meeting outcome is the key event which can affect gold prices. If the Fed signals it does not want to raise rates from here, gold prices can see fresh interest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices react to interest rates in a complex way. In the case of low-interest rates, the opportunity cost of holding gold is also lower, making gold more attractive. When interest rates go higher, they make other interest-bearing investments such as bonds more appealing.

MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 0.29 per cent lower at ₹60,764 per 10 grams around 10:15 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What should be your strategy for gold today? Gold prices may see some volatility in Wednesday's session ahead of the Fed outcome.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the Fed monetary policy meeting. He believes gold and silver may continue to hold their key support levels of $1,980 and $22.55 per troy ounce respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He says any corrective dips could be a buying opportunity in precious metals.

"Gold has support at $1,980-1,968, while resistance at $2,008-2,022 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.70-22.55, while resistance is at $23.20-23.50 per troy ounce," said Jain.

"On the MCX, gold has support at ₹60,720-60,550 and resistance is at ₹61,120-61,350 while silver has support at ₹71,100-70,650 and resistance is at ₹72,200-72,850," Jain said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around ₹60,700 with a stop loss of ₹60,480 for a target of ₹61,150 and buying silver around ₹71,100 with a stop loss of ₹70,650 for a target of ₹72,200.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities at Mehta Equities expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today's session.

"Gold has support at $1,965-1,951 and resistance at $1,998-2,011. Silver has support at $22.55-22.40 and it has resistance at $23.04-23.22. In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at ₹60,720-60,550, while resistance is at ₹61,210, ₹61,430. Silver has support at ₹70,950-70,280, while resistance is at ₹71,950, 72,630," said Kalantri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brokerage firm SMC Global Securities believes gold may trade in the range of ₹60,700-61,100, and Silver can trade in the range of ₹71,100-72,000, with sideways to bullish bias, but correction is expected from a higher level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

