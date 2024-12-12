Gold price today: Gold rates fell in the domestic futures market despite positive global cues, with hopes for a 25 bps rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Internationally, gold rose for a fifth session, nearing a two-week peak following US inflation data meeting expectations.

Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market Thursday morning despite positive global cues after the US inflation data came broadly on expected lines, raising hopes for a 25 bps rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week on December 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In international markets, gold rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hover near a more than two-week peak, reported Reuters.

MCX Gold for February 5 expiry traded 0.25 per cent lower at ₹78,804 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.7 per cent in November from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 per cent in October. Even as the inflation prints came in line with forecasts, they climbed for a second consecutive month, registering the steepest gain in the last seven months amid higher food prices and other sectors.

After the US CPI, the focus now is on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later today.

Market participants appear cautious ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 17-18. Experts believe the US central bank will still go for a 25 bps rate cut for the third time next week, taking note of the cooling labour market even though the November inflation numbers increased by the most in seven months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gains in the dollar index also weighed on gold prices in India. Since gold is traded in the dollar globally, the rise in the US currency makes the yellow metal expensive in other currencies and weighs on its demand.

Experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research suggests buying gold on dips around ₹78,750 with a stop loss of ₹78,440 for the target of ₹79,400 and buying silver around ₹95,200 with a stop loss of ₹94,400 for the target of ₹96,800.

"Gold has support at $2,734-2,722, while resistance at $2,782-2,804 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.66-32.40, while resistance is at $33.30-33.64 per troy ounce in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has support at ₹78,770-78,480 and resistance at ₹79,330-79,650, while silver has support at ₹95,150-94,400 and resistance at ₹96,650-97,350," said Jain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

Read all market-related news here