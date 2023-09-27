Gold price today: Rates decline on rising dollar, bond yields; what should be your strategy for bullion today?2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Gold prices traded lower in the domestic futures market, mirroring the global trend, as the US dollar and Treasury yields jumped amid prospects of higher interest rates.
Gold prices traded lower in morning trade in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, mirroring the global trend, as the US dollar and Treasury yields jumped amid prospects of interest rates staying higher for an extended period.
