Gold price today: Rates decline on stronger dollar, elevated US bond yields; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market Thursday morning due to a stronger dollar and rising US bond yields. According to a Reuters report, the dollar index rose 0.2 per cent against its peers, while benchmark 10-year US treasury yields also rebounded from low levels, making gold less appealing for investors. MCX Gold April contract traded 0.12 per cent lower at ₹85,772 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

US President Donald Trump's trade policies, macroeconomic data and the movement of US dollar and bond yields remain the key factors that will dictate the trend for the yellow metal.

Several Fed officials will speak later in the day, which could offer cues on the US interest rate trajectory this year.

The U.S. Fed's preferred inflation measure—the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index—is due on Friday. The PCE data will further shape expectations regarding interest rates in the US.

Recent macro data have indicated a slowdown in the US economy. The US business activity index fell to a 17-month low in February. S&P Global’s flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.4 this month, Reuters reported. That was the lowest reading since September 2023, down from 52.7 in January.

Meanwhile, US new home sales dropped more than 10 per cent in January to 6,57,000 units, down from 7,34,000 units in December. On an annual basis, new home sales are down around 1 per cent.



