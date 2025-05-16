Gold price today: Rates decline on volatile dollar, fading trade war risks; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates traded lower in the domestic futures market Friday morning as the dollar's volatility against its peers and fading trade war risks continued to weigh on demand for the safe-haven asset. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.41 per cent lower at ₹92790 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM.

International gold prices, as Reuters reported, were poised for their steepest weekly decline in six months.

Gold prices have seen profit booking this month after the US announced trade deals with the UK and China and signalled it could seal deals with several other key trading partners in the days to come.

Domestic spot gold prices have dropped 2 per cent in May till the 15th. However, this year, the yellow metal is still up over 21 per cent.