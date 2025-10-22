Gold price today: Rates drop 1.5% to $4,047/oz on Comex as investors book profits after record rally — Details here

Gold price today: The gold futures at New York's Commodity Exchange (Comex) on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, dropped 1.5% to $4,047/oz as the commodity market investors booked their profits after the record rally of the precious yellow metal.

As per the data collected from the Comex website, the gold futures in New York dropped 1.5% to $4,047 per ounce as of 11:07 a.m. (EDT), compared to $4,137 per ounce at the previous commodity market close.

The data also shows that during the morning trading hours, gold futures dropped 2.1% to $4,021.20 per ounce, compared to $4,109.10 at the previous market close.

A selling pattern in a precious metal commodity like gold either indicates the reduction of uncertainty in the global markets or investors are booking their profits from a recent rally in order to exit their positions in the market.

According to a Reuters report, the spot gold prices dropped 5.5% to a one-week low level of $4,115.26 per ounce as of 1:45 a.m. (EDT), marking the precious metal's largest fall since August 2020.

