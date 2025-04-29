Gold price today: Rates drop on easing trade war jitters; experts share strategy for MCX Gold ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning, a day ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day observed by Jains and Hindus for buying commodities, including the yellow metal. Easing trade war concerns, a strengthening US dollar, and investors' increasing risk appetite weigh on gold prices. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.84 per cent down at ₹95,219 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM.

International gold prices also fell on Tuesday as concerns over the trade war between the US and its trading partners subsided significantly, weighing on bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Investors also restricted their bets ahead of key US macro data this week, including the US job openings report later today, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Wednesday, and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday. These prints will influence expectations about the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Meanwhile, the rise in the US dollar also exerted pressure on gold prices. The dollar index climbed 0.20 per cent.

Why are gold prices falling? The MCX gold price for June 5 contracts has declined by more than ₹4,000 from its all-time high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams, which it scaled on April 22. The yellow metal has witnessed profit booking at record highs as peak anxiety about the trade war has eased, hopes of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have faded, and demand fatigue has set in at elevated prices.

"Gold prices fell amid the US opening tariff talks with multiple nations and growing expectations of a possible China-US trade agreement. Optimism around a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal further weighed on safe-haven demand for gold," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

