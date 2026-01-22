Gold price today: Rates drop on MCX on profit booking amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions, dollar's rise

Gold price today: MCX gold February futures was flat at 1,52,879 per 10 grams around 9:05 am. MCX silver March futures, however, were 0.90% up at 3,21,343 per kg at that time, supported by strong spot market demand.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Jan 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Gold price today: Experts expect gold rates to remain volatile in the near term amid volatility in the dollar index.
Gold price today: Experts expect gold rates to remain volatile in the near term amid volatility in the dollar index. (An AI-generated image)

Gold price today: Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday, January 22, in the morning, amid profit booking, following signs of easing geopolitical tensions and the dollar's rise against its peers.

MCX gold February futures were flat at 1,52,879 per 10 grams around 9:05 am. MCX silver March futures, however, were 0.90% up at 3,21,343 per kg at that time, supported by strong spot market demand.

The yellow metal declined in international markets also after US President Donald Trump softened his tone on Greenland. US gold futures for February dropped by 1%.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Rates drop on MCX on profit booking amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions, dollar's rise
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.