Gold price today: Rates drop on MCX on profit booking amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions, dollar's rise

Gold price today: Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday, January 22, in the morning, amid profit booking, following signs of easing geopolitical tensions and the dollar's rise against its peers.

MCX gold February futures were flat at ₹1,52,879 per 10 grams around 9:05 am. MCX silver March futures, however, were 0.90% up at ₹3,21,343 per kg at that time, supported by strong spot market demand.

The yellow metal declined in international markets also after US President Donald Trump softened his tone on Greenland. US gold futures for February dropped by 1%.

