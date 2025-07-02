Gold price today: Rates drop on profit booking ahead of US payroll data; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Profit booking at higher levels dragged gold rates lower in the domestic futures market Wednesday (July 2) morning, with MCX Gold August 5 contracts dropping to levels near ₹97,160 per 10 grams. Around 9:10 AM, the August contract of MCX Gold traded 0.07 per cent lower at ₹97,185 per 10 grams.

In the previous session, gold's August futures contract rose more than 1 per cent, closing at ₹97,251 per 10 grams after the dollar index hit an over three-year low of 96.38.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone weighed on gold prices. On Tuesday, Powell said the impact of tariffs on inflation could become evident in the coming months, hinting that interest rates may remain elevated for some time.

Most experts, however, still believe that the Fed may start reducing rates in September and that there could be two rate cuts this year.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that US job openings rose in May to the highest level since November. By the end of May, openings were up 3,74,000 to 7.77 million.

The US ADP employment data, due later today, and nonfarm payroll prints on Thursday will offer further clarity on labour market trends and shape up expectations about the US Fed's interest rate trajectory.

Investors are also focused on how trade negotiations between the US and its key trading partners, India and Japan, pan out.

As Reuters reported, “Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday about a potential trade deal with India but was sceptical about reaching a similar agreement with Japan.”

Experts' strategy for MCX Gold At this juncture, gold lacks fresh triggers which can keep the prices in consolidation mode.

Some experts expect volatility in gold prices and suggest profit booking today.

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, geopolitical tensions and ahead of the US job data. We suggest booking profits in the long positions of gold," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

Jain said gold has support at $3,327-3,309, while resistance is at $3,366-3,384 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $35.80-35.55, while resistance is at $36.30-36.60 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹96,850-96,400 and resistance at ₹97,600-98,000, while silver has support at ₹1,06,000-1,05,450 and resistance at ₹1,07,400-1,08,000, Jain said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.