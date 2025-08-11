Gold price today: Rates drop on profit booking; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates declined significantly in the domestic futures market Monday morning on profit booking at higher levels amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts traded 0.83 per cent down at ₹1,00,950 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contract was 0.65 per cent down at ₹1,14,139 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Gold prices dropped in international markets, also as speculations about the war in Ukraine nearing its end weighed on safe-haven demand.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to discuss an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also Read | Are we entering the era of gold dominance? These 3 factors hold the cue

The focus is now on the July inflation data of the US and India, expected on Tuesday, August 12. The US inflation data may show an uptick, which will influence expectations about a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Domestically, Trump's tariffs remain a crucial factor dictating market sentiment. If tariffs stay at 50 per cent, it may negatively impact riskier equities but will augur well for safe-haven gold.

Experts highlight key MCX levels to watch According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,464-3,440, while resistance is at $3,509-3,540 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $38.20-37.70, while resistance is at $38.80-39.10 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹1,01,000-1,00,575 and resistance at ₹1,02,220-1,02,850 and silver has support at ₹1,13,650-1,12,800 and resistance at ₹1,15,500-1,16,650, said Jain.

Jain suggests buying silver on dips around ₹1,14,000 with a stop loss of ₹1,12,800 for the target of ₹1,16,000.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,360-3,342 and resistance at $3,410-3,425. Silver has support at $37.80-37.60 and resistance at $38.34-38.55.

In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹1,01,050-100,650 while resistance is at ₹1.01,950-1,02,380. Silver has support at ₹1,13,680-1,12,850 while resistance at ₹1,15,000-1,15,700.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, MCX Gold has support at ₹1,00,700, followed by ₹1,00,200, while resistance is at ₹1,01,300 and ₹1,01,800

MCX Silver has support at ₹1,13,700 and ₹1,13,200, while resistance is at ₹1,14,500 and ₹1,14,900.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar