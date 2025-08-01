Gold rates drop on strengthening dollar, but Trump tariffs cap losses; experts highlight key MCX levels

Gold price today: Gold rates were down in the domestic futures market Friday (August 1) morning amid a rise in the US dollar. However, concerns over a global trade war, unleashed by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, capped the losses for the yellow metal.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts traded 0.18 per cent lower at ₹98,596 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.02 per cent down at ₹1,09,947 per kg around 9:10 AM.

The dollar index jumped to 100.15, hitting its highest level since last May this year. Since gold is priced in the US dollar, a stronger US currency makes the yellow metal expensive in other currencies, causing demand fatigue.

Apart from the dollar's rise, waning hopes of a US Fed rate cut in September are also weighing on gold prices.

On July 30, the US Fed kept rates unchanged in the 4.25-4.50 per cent range and gave no clear hints about a September rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would keep monitoring the incoming data and evolving situation before taking a call on rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the US President signed an executive order to impose reciprocal tariffs against several countries ahead of the August 1 trade deal deadline. These tariffs range from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on imports to the US from dozens of countries.

US inflation saw an uptick in June as Trump's tariffs increased prices for some imported goods.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 per cent in June from a 0.2 per cent gain in May on a monthly basis. Year-on-year, the PCE price index increased 2.6 per cent after rising 2.4 per cent in May.

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold, Silver According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,330-3,300, while resistance is at $3,370-3,389 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $36.40-35.80, while resistance is at $37.10-37.50 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹98,440-98,080 and resistance at ₹99,100-99,380, while silver has support at ₹1,09,000-1,08,200 and resistance at ₹1,11,000-1,12,200, said Jain.

Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal see support for MCX Gold at ₹98,300 and ₹98,000. They see resistance at ₹99,000 and ₹99,400.

For MCX Silver, Motilal's analysts see support at ₹1,09,000 and ₹1,08,000, while resistance is at ₹1,11,200 and ₹1,12,100.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.