Gold price today: Rates drop on weak global cues, dollar’s volatility; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates fell in the domestic futures market on April 4, with MCX Gold for June 5 contracts down 0.59% at 89,524 per 10 grams. This decline coincided with volatility in the dollar index and weak spot demand.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Apr 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Friday, April 4, amid volatility in the dollar index and weak spot demand. MCX Gold for June 5 contracts traded 0.59 per cent down at 89,524 per 10 grama around 9:40 AM.

International gold prices also declined after US President Donald Trump's tariff measures. On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries along with a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the US.

Trump's tariff announcements triggered a sharp selloff in equities and safe-haven gold due to heightened uncertainty on the implications of tariff moves. Gold prices fell to their lowest level in a week, while silver reached a five-week low.

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 09:28 AM IST
