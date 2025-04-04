Gold price today: Rates drop on weak global cues, dollar’s volatility; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Friday, April 4, amid volatility in the dollar index and weak spot demand. MCX Gold for June 5 contracts traded 0.59 per cent down at ₹89,524 per 10 grama around 9:40 AM.

International gold prices also declined after US President Donald Trump's tariff measures. On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries along with a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the US.