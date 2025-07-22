Gold price today: Rates ease on profit booking; Trump Tariffs uncertainty remains a key support; key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates eased in the domestic futures market Tuesday (July 22) morning on profit booking after gaining over 1 per cent in the previous session amid a stable US dollar. However, tariff-related uncertainties remain a key support for the yellow metal. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.10 per cent lower at ₹99,225 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.42 per cent down at ₹1,14,562 per kg at that time.

In the previous session, Gold August futures contract rose 1.3 per cent to close at ₹99,328 per 10 grams, while silver September futures contract jumped nearly 2 per cent to settle at ₹1,15,046 per kg.

A largely stable dollar and weak spot demand may be reasons behind profit booking in precious metals, even as persisting uncertainty about the US's trade negotiations with its trading partners underpins the demand for safe-haven assets.

According to media reports, there is a high possibility that a potential trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the US could favour the latter. This may trigger retaliatory moves from the EU.

Meanwhile, the dollar index climbed by 0.10 per cent, weighing on gold's appeal.

The focus now is on the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on July 22 and the ECB interest rate decision on July 24.

“Gold prices remain supported by ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, especially as investors weigh the potential impact of upcoming US-EU trade negotiations and central bank policy decisions," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, observed.

"Later today, speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman may provide crucial clues about the central bank’s path forward, especially in light of persistent inflation concerns and mixed macroeconomic signals," said Trivedi.

Experts expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile, and some of them suggest buying silver at this juncture.

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the global financial markets, Fed Chairman’s speech and ahead of ECB monetary policy meetings. We suggest buying silver on dips around ₹1,13,500 with a stop loss of ₹1,12,200 for the target of ₹1,16,000," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

Key MCX levels to watch According to Jain, gold has support at $3,380-3,366, while resistance is at $3,424-3,442 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $39-38.70, while resistance is at $39.70-40 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹98,850-98,400 and resistance at ₹99,650-1,00,100, while silver has support at ₹1,14,000-1,13,300-1,16,000-1,17,400, said Jain.

According to Trivedi, MCX Gold August futures have strong support near ₹99,000 per 10 grams.

"A sustained break above ₹1,00,200 could open the door for further upside in the near term,” said Trivedi.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,370-3,350 and resistance at $3,422-3,440. Silver has support at $38.60-38.35 and resistance at $39.30-39.65.

In INR, gold has support at ₹98,780-98,450 while resistance is at ₹99,550-99,780. Silver has support at ₹1,14,180-1,13,450 while resistance is at ₹1,15,750-1,16,500, said Kalantri.

