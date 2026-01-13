Gold price today: Rates volatile on MCX amid profit booking at record highs— Time to buy the yellow metal now?

Gold price today: The rates of gold and silver traded volatile in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning (January 13) as weak spot demand and the dollar's rise against its peers triggered profit booking in the precious metals, which are currently at record high levels. On the other hand, increased geopolitical risks and expectations of at least two rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year supported prices.

MCX gold February futures were 0.12% down at ₹1,41,863 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March delivery was 0.20% up at ₹2,69,507 per kg at 9:10 am.

On Monday, January 12, MCX gold February delivery hit an all-time high of ₹1,42,500 per 10 grams, and MCX silver March delivery hit its record high of ₹2,71,352 per kg. Finally, MCX gold settled at ₹1,42,032 per 10 grams, rising over 2% and MCX silver March futures contract settled at ₹2,68,970 per kilogram, clocking a solid gain of more than 6% on Monday.

International gold prices also declined on Tuesday, a day after breaching $4,600 per troy ounce for the first time ever.

Safe-haven buying, driven by increased geopolitical tensions, remains a key support for precious metals.

"Escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, violent protests in Iran and the U.S. President’s ambition to take over Greenland are increasing global uncertainty and supporting safe-haven buying for both precious metals," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

