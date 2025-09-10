Gold price today: Rates fall on profit booking amid India-US trade deal hopes; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market on Wednesday (September 10) morning on profit booking at higher levels amid fresh hopes of an imminent India-US trade deal. MCX Gold October futures were 0.24 per cent down at ₹1,08,775 per 10 grams around 9:25 am. However, MCX Silver December futures were 0.34 per cent up at ₹1,24,886 per kg at that time.

US President Donald Trump’s latest update on India-US trade negotiations rekindled investors' risk appetite. Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, jumped by about half a per cent each in early trade.

On Tuesday (US local time), Trump said that India and the US “are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between the two nations.”

Concerns over US tariffs and their potential impact on the economy have been major triggers for the recent uptrend in gold prices. However, hopes of a US Fed rate cut this month keep sentiment positive for bullion.

There is widespread expectation that the US central bank will announce a 25 bps rate cut on September 17 as the US jobs market is flashing stress signals.

As Reuters reported, quoting government data that "the US economy likely created 9,11,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated." This indicates job growth was already declining after Trump's tariffs and immigration policies.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar