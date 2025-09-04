Gold price today: Rates fall over 1% on increased risk appetite after GST reforms announcements

Gold price today: Gold rates crashed more than 1 per cent in morning trade on the MCX on Thursday, September 4, as the GST reforms announcement increased risk appetite of investors.

MCX Gold October futures were down 1.21 per cent at ₹1,05,897 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. MCX Silver December futures were 1.6 per cent down at ₹1,23,871 per kg at that time.

Domestic market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—jumped by almost a per cent in early deals, buoyed by a significant reform in India's indirect taxation system.

Aimed at giving a solid boost to consumption, accelerating economic growth, and mitigating the Trump tariff pain, the GST Council, Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced historic rate reductions on an array of consumer goods and services.

The GST reforms, according to experts, will boost consumption and boost India's GDP growth by a percentage point over the next four to six quarters.

Meanwhile, weak global cues also added pressure on gold prices.

International gold prices declined due to profit-taking at record highs. In the last few sessions, the yellow metal has been on an upward march on expectations of a US Fed rate cut this year and a stable dollar.

The latest US macro numbers indicate the Fed will likely cut rates on September 17.

According to the US Labor Department data released on Wednesday, job openings in the US fell more than expected to 7.181 million in July.

CME Group's FedWatch tool is indicating a 97 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut on September 17.

Should you buy gold now? Experts suggest traders and investors book some profits and wait for a further correction in gold prices to initiate fresh long positions.

"We suggest booking profits in gold as our given targets of ₹1,07,000 are achieved, and traders are also suggested to book profits in silver as prices nearly hit the given targets of ₹1,27,000. Traders are advised to wait for some corrective dips for fresh long positions and strictly avoid short selling in gold and silver," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

Jain said gold has support at $3,610-3,580, while resistance is at $3,650-3,684 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $41.80-41.40, while resistance is at $42.40-42.84 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹1,06,500-1,05,800 and resistance at ₹1,08,000-1,08,850, while silver has support at ₹1,24,850-1,23,500 and resistance at ₹1,27,000-1,28,500, said Jain.

"Gold has support at $3,515-3,485 while resistance is at $3,562-3,580. Silver has support at $40.50-40.20 while resistance is at $41.20-41.45," said Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.

"In INR, gold has support at ₹1,06,340-1,05,740 while resistance is at ₹1,07,850-1,08,650. Silver has support at ₹1,23,050-1,22,250 while resistance is at ₹1,24,850, 1,25,650," Kalantri said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.