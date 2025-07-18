Gold price today: Rates flat as tariff concerns ease, Fed rate cut hopes fade; key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates were lacklustre in the domestic futures market Friday (July 18) morning as easing tariff-related concerns, fading US Fed rate cut hopes, and low spot market demand weighed on the yellow metal's safe-haven demand. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded flat at ₹97,477 per 10 grams around 9:40 AM. However, MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.31 per cent at ₹1,12,680 at that time.

Gold prices have been volatile in recent times, despite a largely stable dollar and healthy US macro prints.

The dollar index looked set to extend gains to the second straight week. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders, denting its demand.

Easing tariff-related concerns also limits gold's gains. Experts say the markets have largely discounted a tariff war and hope for trade deals between the US and the world's top economies, including China, India, and the European Union, in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, hopes of an early rate cut by the US Fed have waned in light of recent macroeconomic data from the US.

The US Producer Price Index (PPI), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, remained unchanged in June. However, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June surged to its highest level since February.

Moreover, US retail sales, as Reuters reported, rose more than expected in June, advancing 0.6 per cent last month after an unrevised 0.9 per cent drop in May. US initial jobless claims dropped by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended July 12. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the week.

Experts expect the US Fed to keep rates unchanged until at least September this year. The next Fed policy outcome is due on July 30.

Also Read | Gold heads for weekly dip, platinum hits highest in more than a decade

Gold and silver: Key MCX levels to watch According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,310-3,285 and resistance at $3,360-3,380. Silver has support at $37.85-37.55 and resistance at $38.40-38.65.

In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹97,120-96,780 while resistance is at ₹97,780-98,080. Silver has support at ₹1,11,780-1,11,050 while resistance at ₹1,12,950-1,13,700.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, underscored that a stronger dollar and cautious sentiment are keeping the gold rally on pause for now.

"Price movement is expected to remain volatile with a broader range seen between ₹96,000– ₹98,500," said Trivedi.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar