Gold price today: Rates hit a new high of $4,289 on Comex as investors seek safe-haven asset amid US-China trade tension

Gold price today: The gold futures at CME Group's Commodity Exchange (Comex) in New York hit a fresh all-time high of $4,289.90 per ounce on Thursday, 16 October 2025, as investors fueled the demand for the safe-haven asset amid US-China trade tension.

According to the data collected from the Comex website, the gold futures hit an intraday and lifetime high of $4,289.90 per ounce during Thursday's market session, after the commodity gained more than 2% in the global market.

According to a Reuters report, investors were focusing on the tensions looming over the US-China trade talks and the US government shutdown. Investors are also looking forward to a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

A buying pattern in precious metal commodities, such as gold, suggests a heightened investor appetite for safe-haven assets compared to high-risk assets like equities amid geopolitical uncertainty.

