Gold price today: Rates hit a new high of $4,289 on Comex as investors seek safe-haven asset amid US-China trade tension

Gold price today: The gold futures at CME Group's Commodity Exchange (Comex) in New York hit a fresh all-time high of $4,289.90 per ounce on Thursday, 16 October 2025, as investors fueled the demand for the safe-haven asset amid US-China trade tension.

According to the data collected from the Comex website, the gold futures hit an intraday and lifetime high of $4,289.90 per ounce during Thursday's market session, after the commodity gained more than 2% in the global market.

According to a Reuters report, investors were focusing on the tensions looming over the US-China trade talks and the US government shutdown. Investors are also looking forward to a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

A buying pattern in precious metal commodities, such as gold, suggests a heightened investor appetite for safe-haven assets compared to high-risk assets like equities amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.