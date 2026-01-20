Gold price today: Rates hit fresh record high as trade war fears drive safe-haven demand, sag dollar

Gold price today: Gold rates jumped to a fresh record high on the MCX on Tuesday, January 20, morning, as global trade-war risk continues to drive demand for safe-haven assets while weighing on the US dollar.

MCX gold February futures were 0.50% up at ₹1,46,326 per 10 grams around 9:10 am. MCX Silver March futures were 0.52% up at ₹3,11,879 per kg at that time.

International gold prices also rose to their record highs. U.S. gold futures for February delivery jumped nearly 2% to $4,681 per ounce.

Gold is benefiting from strong tailwinds amid heightened geopolitical risks after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries, prompting the latter to step up their retaliatory rhetoric.

Trump is showing no signs of backing away from his stance on Greenland. If European nations resort to retaliatory measures, it could trigger a major trade war between the US and Europe—two of the world’s largest economic blocs. At present, several of the world’s biggest economies, including China, India and Europe, are already facing US tariffs.

“Gold is surging to fresh record levels as escalating trade tensions between the US and Europe intensify safe-haven demand. The sentiment is very supportive, even though the gold prices have rallied very quickly,” said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President for India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures.

"Gold is expected to remain at higher levels as long as concerns about geopolitical uncertainties continue to be prominent," said Kamboj.

