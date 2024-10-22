Gold price today: Rates hover near record high; experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rate saw an uptick in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning supported by geopolitical developments and healthy demand from the domestic spot markets. However, rise in US dollar and treasury yields capped gains for the yellow metal.

According to a Reuters report, the benchmark 10-year treasury yields jumped to a 12-week peak while the dollar rose to its highest level since August 2.

MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.21 per cent higher at ₹78,200 per 10 grams around 9:20 am.

In the previous session, MCX Gold rose to a record high of ₹78,460 per 10 grams, while silver also jumped to its all-time high of ₹98,598 per kg.

In international markets, gold prices remained steady after hitting a record high in the previous session.

Escalating tensions in West Asia, the stability of the dollar index, interest rate cuts, expectations of further rate cuts by the US Fed, and uncertainty surrounding the US election 2024 outcome have supported gold prices.



