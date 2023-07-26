"On MCX, gold is having support at ₹59,000-58,770 and resistance at ₹59,400-59,660 while silver is having support at ₹74,200-73,650 and resistance at ₹75,100-75,750. We suggest buying gold on dips around ₹59,000 with a stop loss of ₹58,770 for a target of ₹59,500 and also suggest buying silver on dips around ₹74,200 with a stop loss of ₹73,650 for a target of ₹75,500," Jain said.