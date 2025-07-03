Gold price today: Rates inch up on persisting India-US trade deal uncertainty

Gold price today: Gold rates inched up in the domestic futures market Thursday morning, supported by prevailing uncertainty over the US-India trade deal and an uptick in demand from spot markets. However, caution ahead of US payroll data capped gains for the yellow metal.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.06 per cent up at ₹97,452 per 10 grams around 9:05 AM.

Despite US President Donald Trump's announcement on July 1 (local time) that a trade deal between the US and India, with fewer tariffs, would be finalised soon, there is no further clarity about the final shape of the deal.

While both countries remain actively engaged in negotiations as the July 9 deadline approaches, media reports suggest disagreements over US dairy and agricultural products remain a key hurdle.

Apart from trade negotiations, investors' focus is on the official jobs report, due on Thursday, a day earlier than normal due to the July 4th holiday.

If the job market continues showing signs of slowdown, the Fed may be forced to rethink its policy stance.

"One of the reasons the Fed has been able to be patient before cutting rates was because the job market was holding up so well, so if that were to change then the Fed may be forced to move earlier than they would like," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Northlight Asset Management.

Fed rate cuts will be a key positive trigger for gold prices.

Experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week. He suggests booking profits in gold and silver long positions ahead of the US non-farm payroll data.

According to Jain, gold has support at $3,327-3,309, while resistance is at $3,384-3,400 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $36.15-35.80, while resistance is at $36.60-37.00 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹97,000-96,650 and resistance at ₹97,750-98,080, while silver has support at ₹1,06,800-1,06,000 and resistance at ₹1,08,200-1,09,000, said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,320-3,295 and resistance at $3,360-3,375. Silver has support at $36.00-35.75 and resistance at $36.70-36.95.

In INR, gold has support at ₹96,990-96,680, while resistance is at ₹97,810-98,280. Silver has support at ₹1,05,480-1,04,550 while resistance is at ₹1,06,950-1,07,700, said Kalantri.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.