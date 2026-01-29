Gold price today: Rates jump 6% to hit record high on MCX after US Fed policy decision

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Jan 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Gold price today: Gold rates jumped 5% on Thursday morning to hit a record high on MCX after the US Fed policy decision. Photographer: Matt Jelonek/Bloomberg)
Gold price today: Gold rates on the MCX rose sharply in the morning session on Thursday, January 29, supported by strong retail demand, the dollar's weakness, and geopolitical uncertainties.

The US Fed on January 28 maintained the status quo on policy rates, but markets continue to discount two rate cuts later this year.

MCX gold February futures jumped by nearly 10,000, or 6%, to hit the record high of 1,75,869 per 10 grams mark.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

