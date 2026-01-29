Gold price today: Rates jump 6% to hit record high on MCX after US Fed policy decision

Gold price today: Gold rates on the MCX rose sharply in the morning session on Thursday, January 29, supported by strong retail demand, the dollar's weakness, and geopolitical uncertainties.

The US Fed on January 28 maintained the status quo on policy rates, but markets continue to discount two rate cuts later this year.

MCX gold February futures jumped by nearly ₹10,000, or 6%, to hit the record high of ₹1,75,869 per 10 grams mark.