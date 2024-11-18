Gold price today: Gold rates posted solid gains in the domestic futures market on Monday morning, supported by positive global cues and robust buying in the domestic spot market. This came despite a strong US dollar and lingering concerns over the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which continued to weigh on market sentiment. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry was 0.87 per cent up at ₹74,592 per 10 grams around 9:25 am.(More to come)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}