Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold price today: Rates jump almost 1% on positive global cues; experts share strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Rates jump almost 1% on positive global cues; experts share strategy for MCX Gold

Nishant Kumar

Gold price today: Gold rates surged in the domestic futures market, buoyed by positive global cues and strong buying in the spot market, despite a robust US dollar and concerns over Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Gold price today: Rates jump almost 1% on positive global cues; experts share strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates posted solid gains in the domestic futures market on Monday morning, supported by positive global cues and robust buying in the domestic spot market. This came despite a strong US dollar and lingering concerns over the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which continued to weigh on market sentiment. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry was 0.87 per cent up at 74,592 per 10 grams around 9:25 am.(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.