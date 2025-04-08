Gold price today: Rates jump amid trade war fears; RBI MPC in focus; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates rose significantly in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid prevailing fears that a trade war between the US and its trading allies will drive the global economy down. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.70 per cent higher at ₹87,533 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

Advertisement

International gold prices were also trading higher amid heightened concerns over the global trade war. Comex Gold jumped over a per cent during the session. MCX Gold prices saw a healthy rebound on Tuesday after witnessing a loss of 1.30 per cent.

Investors are slowly discounting the impact of a trade war on the global economy. As US President Donald Trump showed no signs of backing away from his tariff plans, investors believe the trade war will only intensify going forward, creating tremendous economic uncertainty. Gold prices tend to gain during times of economic uncertainty.

Another factor which is supporting gold prices at the current juncture is the expectation of a quicker rate cut by the US Federal Reserve as the tariff war is expected to drive the US economy to a recession.

Advertisement

Investors focus is also on the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Most experts expect the RBI MPC to announce a 25 bps rate cut on April 9.

Also Read | Gold prices jump; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Experts highlight key levels of MCX Gold and Silver According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $2,940-2,922, while resistance at $3,000-3,034 per troy ounce and silver has support at $29.20-28.80, while resistance is at $30.00-30.45 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹86,440-86,000 and resistance at ₹87,500-88,000, while silver has support at ₹87,350-86,500 and resistance at ₹89,400-90,650, said Jain.

Jian suggests buying silver above ₹88,500 with a stop loss of ₹87,600 for the target of ₹90,500.

Advertisement

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $2,978-2,955 and resistance at $3,040-3,065. Silver has support at $29.70-29.45 and resistance at $30.40-30.65.

In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹86,760-86,350, while resistance at ₹87,610-88,190. Silver has support at ₹87,700-87,050 while resistance at ₹89,200-89,950.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar