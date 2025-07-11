Gold price today: Rates jump as Trump intensifies tariff war. Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold. Should you buy?

Gold price today: Gold rates rose significantly in the domestic futures market Friday (July 11) morning, supported by concerns that an intensifying tariff war could hit global economic growth and stoke inflation as well. However, a stronger dollar capped the gains for the yellow metal. The dollar index moved up by 0.2 per cent to an intraday high of 97.88. The dollar's rise makes gold expensive in other currencies, potentially weighing on demand.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.58 per cent higher at ₹97,250 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. Meanwhile, MCX Silver touched a new high of ₹1,10,559 per kg.

In the previous session, MCX Gold closed 0.24 per cent higher at ₹96,690 per 10 grams.

It appears that the global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies is far from over.

Further aggravating the tussle, Trump on Thursday, 11 July, announced a 35 per cent tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, starting August 1.

Meanwhile, India is negotiating with the US to finalise a trade deal. According to media reports, trade negotiators from India are to visit the US soon for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

"Gold prices climbed for a second consecutive day following renewed tariff threats from Trump, heightening global trade uncertainties. Adding to market tension, Trump also hinted at a 'major statement' on Russia expected Monday," Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, observed.

"These developments have unsettled risk assets and driven some investors toward safe-haven assets like gold. However, gains remain limited due to the continued strength of the US dollar," said Kamboj.

Apart from tariff-related news flows, upcoming US inflation data and any speculations about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory will be key triggers for gold prices in the near term.

Should you buy gold? What are the key levels for MCX Gold? Amid heightened uncertainty over Trump's tariff polices, experts suggest buying gold.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research suggests buying gold and silver, eyeing higher targets.

"We suggest buying gold above ₹96,600 with a stop loss of ₹96,280 for the target of ₹97,200 and also suggest buying silver around ₹1,09,000 with a stop loss of ₹1,08,200 for the target of ₹1,11,000," said Jain.

According to Jain, gold has support at $3,300-3,280, while resistance is at $3,360-3,374 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $37.00-36.63, while resistance is at $37.55-37.80 per troy ounce in today’s session.

Jain sees support for MCX Gold at ₹96,300-96,000 and resistance at ₹97,000-97,440. MCX Silver has support at ₹1,08,000-1,07,200 and resistance at ₹1,10,200-1,11,000, said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,315-3,295 while resistance is at $3,355-3,370. Silver has support at $36.85-36.60 while resistance is at $37.40-37.55.

In INR, he said gold has support at ₹96,390-96,080 while resistance is at ₹97,110-97,380. Silver has support at ₹1,08,480-1,07,550 while resistance at ₹1,09,950-1,10,700.

