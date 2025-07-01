Gold price today: Rates jump on dollar's weakness, tariff uncertainty; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

<p><p>Gold price today: Gold rates jumped sharply in the domestic futures market Tuesday (July 1) morning as the dollar index hit its 52-week low, enhancing gold's demand. Persisting uncertainty over US tariffs also supported gold prices. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.64 per cent higher at ₹96694 per 10 grams around 9:25 AM.

The dollar index fell to a more than three-year low of 96.61 during the session. Since gold is priced in US dollars, the weakness in US currency makes the yellow metal cheaper in overseas currencies, potentially increasing its demand.

However, the biggest support for gold prices is the uncertainty surrounding the US tariffs as the July 9 deadline looms.

Media reports suggested a trade deal between India and the US could be announced anytime soon.

According to an ANI report, "White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (US local time) confirmed that the US and India are close to finalising a trade agreement."