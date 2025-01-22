Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold price today: Rates jump on dollar's weakness; Trump policy in focus; experts' share strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Rates jump on dollar's weakness; Trump policy in focus; experts' share strategy for MCX Gold

Nishant Kumar

Gold price today: Gold rates were up in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Wednesday, January 22, on a softer dollar and uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's policy decisions.

Gold price today: Rates jump on dollar's weakness, Trump policy in focus experts' share strategy for MCX Gold REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

Gold price today: Gold rates were up in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Wednesday, January 22, on a softer dollar and uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's policy decisions. MCX Gold for February 5 expiry traded 0.15 per cent up at 79,342 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

The yellow metal was witnessing healthy buying in overseas markets. According to a Reuters report, gold prices climbed to a fresh 11-week peak on Wednesday amid uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies and a softer dollar.

 

 

More to come…

