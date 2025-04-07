Gold price today: Rates jump on global uncertainty, stock market rout; investors unveil trading strategy for MCX Gold

Gold prices increased in the domestic futures market on Monday due to concerns over the global trade war and significant stock market losses, prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets. MCX Gold June 5 contracts rose 0.67% to 88,661 per 10 grams by 5 PM.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Apr 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Gold price today: MCX Gold prices rose on Monday amid a stock market crash due to concerns over a trade war. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
Gold price today: MCX Gold prices rose on Monday amid a stock market crash due to concerns over a trade war. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo(REUTERS)

Gold price today: Gold rates traded higher in the domestic futures market on Monday, supported by heightened fears over the impact of the global trade war. Deep losses in the stock market also made investors rush to the safe-haven asset. MCX Gold June 5 contracts were up 0.67 per cent at 88,661 per 10 grams at 5 PM.

International gold prices also traded higher on the prospect of an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve due to the economic slowdown in the US. Comex Gold was up 0.80 per cent at 3,059 per troy ounce at 5 PM IST.

Speculation is high that the US central bank may announce an early rate cut in June amid the looming risk of a recession due to US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs against trade partners. Interest rate cuts are positive for gold prices.

Also Read | Gold prices rise above 88,000 per 10 grams; Silver rate jumps 2% on MCX

Trump's tariff measures have impacted investors' sentiment globally. Gold, which tends to gain in times of uncertainty, also witnessed heavy selling due to concerns that a major trade war will hit global growth and dent demand for the yellow metal.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Rates jump on global uncertainty, stock market rout; investors unveil trading strategy for MCX Gold
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.