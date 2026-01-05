Gold rates jump 1.5% on MCX on increased geopolitical tensions after US captures Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Gold price today: MCX gold rates jumped by 1.5% in early deals on Monday, 5 January, on increased geopolitical tensions after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend. MCX gold February futures were 1.5% up at ₹1,37,750 per 10 grams around 9:05 am, while MCX silver March futures were 4.3% up at ₹2,46,380 per kg at that time.

Gold and silver, however, are still below their record highs of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams and ₹2,54,174 per kg, hit in December 2025.

The US carried out a military strike against Venezuela on Saturday, capturing Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife. This caused a surge in gold and silver prices, as precious metals tend to gain in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

US spot gold jumped by 1.5% to $4,395.35 per ounce, while gold futures for February jumped more than 2% to $4,418.15 per troy ounce.

However, the Venezuelan saga is not the only factor driving gold prices higher. Persisting uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine peace talks, expectations of further rate cuts by the US Fed, and increased demand by retail investors are also continuing to drive the rise in gold and silver prices.

"Geopolitical tensions and safe-haven buying could support prices at lower levels. The Russia-Ukraine peace deal is also delayed after Russia claims a drone attack on the Russian President’s residence, and also supports safe-haven buying for precious metals. Weakness in the rupee is supporting prices in the domestic markets," Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research observed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

