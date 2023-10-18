Gold price today: Rates jump on Israel-Hamas war escalation fears; what should be your strategy for bullion today?
Gold is often considered a safe-haven asset in times of geopolitical turmoil, economic uncertainty, or financial market instability.
Gold prices witnessed sharp gains in the morning trade in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, October 18, mirroring positive trends in global markets, amid concerns over an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started