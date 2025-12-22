Gold price today: Rates jump on MCX on Fed rate cut hopes, healthy spot demand; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: MCX gold February futures were 0.77% up at 1,35,224 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures were 2.39% up at 2,13,412 per kg around 9:15 am.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Dec 2025, 09:29 AM IST
Gold price today: Rates jump on MCX on US Fed rate cut speculations; experts highlight key levels to watch
Gold price today: Rates jump on MCX on US Fed rate cut speculations; experts highlight key levels to watch(Photo: Pixabay)

Gold price today: The rates of gold rose by almost 1% while silver rates jumped more than 2% in morning trade on the MCX on Monday, December 22, on increased US Fed rate cut speculations and healthy spot demand. MCX gold February futures were 0.77% up at 1,35,224 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures were 2.39% up at 2,13,412 per kg around 9:15 am, after hitting a record high of 2,13,844 per kg. Increased speculations that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in January supported bullion prices, while healthy spot demand also fuelled buying activity in the futures market.

"Gold prices climbed to an all-time high of $4,380 per ounce on Monday, driven by expectations of further US interest rate cuts and escalating geopolitical tensions. Markets are currently pricing in two additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year, following softer-than-expected US inflation data last week," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Rates jump on MCX on Fed rate cut hopes, healthy spot demand; experts highlight key levels to watch
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.