Gold price today: Rates jump on MCX on Fed rate cut hopes, healthy spot demand; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: The rates of gold rose by almost 1% while silver rates jumped more than 2% in morning trade on the MCX on Monday, December 22, on increased US Fed rate cut speculations and healthy spot demand. MCX gold February futures were 0.77% up at ₹1,35,224 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures were 2.39% up at ₹2,13,412 per kg around 9:15 am, after hitting a record high of ₹2,13,844 per kg. Increased speculations that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in January supported bullion prices, while healthy spot demand also fuelled buying activity in the futures market.