Gold price today: Rates jump on softer dollar, rising US fiscal concerns; experts' strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates jumped in the domestic futures market Thursday morning on a softer US dollar amid rising concerns over US debt. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.67 per cent higher at ₹96235 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

International gold prices jumped to their highest level since May 9, rising nearly 1 per cent.

Gold prices have regained momentum amid rising concerns over the US government's growing debt.

US President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill has raised fears that it will increase the US debt pile and have negative consequences for the US economy, which is already appearing to be under pressure.

"Trump's tax bill is expected to be voted on this week in Congress, and investors are worried it could add about $3.8 trillion to the $36 trillion US debt pile," reported Reuters.

Gold prices tend to rise in times of economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded lower, making gold cheaper in overseas currencies and enhancing the yellow metal's demand.

On the geopolitical front, reports of rising tensions between Iran and Israel also boosted safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that "Oman's foreign minister said a fresh round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US would take place later this week."

“Gold prices have rebounded as global risk sentiment, especially in the US, has weakened amid growing economic uncertainty. Ongoing ambiguity in trade negotiations, now at the halfway point of the 90-day pause, is further fueling market anxiety," said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures.

Contributing to the cautious mood are rising US bond yields and the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates, both of which weigh on risk assets like equities. Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, as reported by some media outlets, are likely to sustain demand for safe-haven assets such as gold,” said Kamboj.

