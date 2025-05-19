Subscribe

Gold price today: Rates jump on weaker dollar, tariff worries; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates rose 1% in domestic futures trading on Monday, reaching 93,317 per 10 grams, driven by a weaker dollar and concerns over Trump-era tariffs. International prices also increased due to safe-haven demand following comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 May 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold price today: Gold rates climbed on the MCX Monday morning amid the dollar's weakness and renewed fears of Trump tariffs.
Gold price today: Gold rates climbed on the MCX Monday morning amid the dollar's weakness and renewed fears of Trump tariffs. (Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold prices climbed 1 per cent in the morning session of trade on the domestic futures market Monday, amid a weaker dollar and renewed fears of Trump-era tariffs. MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 0.95 per cent higher at 93,317 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

Advertisement

International gold prices also rose after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on President Donald Trump's tariff threats fuelled safe haven demand, reported Reuters.

Reuters reported, quoting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying in television interviews on Sunday that "Trump would impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trade partners that do not negotiate in good faith on deals."

Trump's tariff policies have kept the financial markets volatile in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the dollar index declined nearly 0.3 per cent, supporting gold prices. A decline in the US dollar makes gold cheaper in other currencies, enhancing its demand.

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi on May 19

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold, Silver

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects precious metals to remain volatile and suggests selling gold on the rise.

Advertisement

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. We suggest selling gold on rise around 93,200 with a stop loss of 94,200 for the target of 91,100," said Jain.

Jain said gold has support at $3,164-3,140, while resistance is at $3,207-3,234 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $32.00-31.80, while resistance is at $32.60-32.84 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at 91,950-91,400 and resistance at 92,850-93,360, while silver has support at 94,650-93,800 and resistance at 96,000-96,650, said Jain.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,195-3,175 and resistance at $3,245-3,260. Silver has support at $32.10-31.80 and resistance at $32.65-32.85.

Advertisement

In INR, gold has support at 91,850-91,480 while resistance is at 92,850-93,490. Silver has support at 94,480-94,850, while resistance is at 95,950-96,650.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Rates jump on weaker dollar, tariff worries; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
Read Next Story