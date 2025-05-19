Gold price today: Rates jump on weaker dollar, tariff worries; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold prices climbed 1 per cent in the morning session of trade on the domestic futures market Monday, amid a weaker dollar and renewed fears of Trump-era tariffs. MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 0.95 per cent higher at ₹93,317 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

International gold prices also rose after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on President Donald Trump's tariff threats fuelled safe haven demand, reported Reuters.

Reuters reported, quoting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying in television interviews on Sunday that "Trump would impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trade partners that do not negotiate in good faith on deals."

Trump's tariff policies have kept the financial markets volatile in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the dollar index declined nearly 0.3 per cent, supporting gold prices. A decline in the US dollar makes gold cheaper in other currencies, enhancing its demand.

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold, Silver Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects precious metals to remain volatile and suggests selling gold on the rise.

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. We suggest selling gold on rise around ₹93,200 with a stop loss of ₹94,200 for the target of ₹91,100," said Jain.

Jain said gold has support at $3,164-3,140, while resistance is at $3,207-3,234 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $32.00-31.80, while resistance is at $32.60-32.84 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹91,950-91,400 and resistance at ₹92,850-93,360, while silver has support at ₹94,650-93,800 and resistance at ₹96,000-96,650, said Jain.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,195-3,175 and resistance at $3,245-3,260. Silver has support at $32.10-31.80 and resistance at $32.65-32.85.

In INR, gold has support at ₹91,850-91,480 while resistance is at ₹92,850-93,490. Silver has support at ₹94,480-94,850, while resistance is at ₹95,950-96,650.

