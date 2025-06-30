Gold trades lacklustre amid US-India tariff uncertainty; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates were lacklustre in the domestic futures market Monday (June 30) morning amid uncertainty about the US-India trade negotiations and weak spot demand. With investors' focus shifting to the ongoing US-India trade negotiations as the July 9 deadline looms, the yellow metal struggled to find direction amid easing global tensions. However, weakness in the dollar index provided some support to prices.

Advertisement

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.01 per cent up at ₹95,475 per 10 grams around 9:20 AM.

Investors eagerly wait for clarity on the trade negotiations between the US and India, as both countries have not been able to strike a deal so far.

While the July 9 deadline set by the Trump administration approaches, only two countries—China and the UK—have signed trade deals with the US. Trump, however, on Friday hinted that the deadline could be extended.

India and Japan are expected to be the next countries that could strike trade deals with the US.

On Friday, Trump said that the White House was looking into an agreement with India that would give it the “right to go in and trade” with the country.

Advertisement

Waning hopes of rate cuts by the US Fed, after hotter-than-expected core PCE price index data, also weighed on gold prices.

US core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)) rose 0.2 per cent month-on-month and 2.7 per cent year-on-year in May, exceeding estimates of 0.1 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

Core PCE is considered a better measure of underlying inflation because it excludes volatile food and energy prices.

Meanwhile, the dollar index traded lower, supporting gold prices. A decline in the US dollar makes gold cheaper in overseas currencies, potentially enhancing the demand for the yellow metal.

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold and silver prices may remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index.

Advertisement

Jain said gold has support at $3,284-3,260, while resistance is at $3,327-3,345 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $35.88-35.60, while resistance is at $36.55-36.88 per troy ounce in today’s session.

On the MCX, Jain said gold has support at ₹95,100-94,770 and resistance at ₹95,800-96,180, while silver has support at ₹1,05,550-1,04,800 and resistance at ₹1,07,200-1,08,000.

"Gold is trading near its make-or-break level of $3,284 and ₹95,000. If these support levels are held on a closing basis, then some short covering is expected towards $3,355 and ₹96,400 once again," said Jain.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, pointed out that investors are closely watching key US labour market indicators this week, including job openings data, the ADP employment report, and the non-farm payrolls report, which could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Advertisement

Trivedi said MCX Gold August may rebound to ₹95,800 per 10 grams during intraday. Support is seen near the ₹95,400 level, he said.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar