Gold price today: Rates move up on elevated geopolitical tensions; experts share strategy for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Thursday morning, supported by positive global cues amid reports of escalating geopolitical tensions. A decline in the US dollar and bond yields also underpinned bullion. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.32 per cent higher at ₹76,280 per 10 grams around 10:15 am.

In international markets, gold prices rose for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers on the interest rate outlook.

"Ukraine fired a series of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, marking the latest use of Western weapons on Russian targets, just a day after firing US missiles," reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, the US dollar and bond yields eased, making bullion more appealing to investors.

Experts say apart from geopolitical uncertainty, the Fed's move on interest rates would be a key trigger for gold prices in the near term.

Fed officials are giving mixed signals at the current juncture.