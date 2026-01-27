Gold price today: Rates near record high on strong safe-haven demand; MCX silver jumps 6% to top ₹3.5 lakh per kg mark

Nishant Kumar
Updated27 Jan 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Gold price today: Gold rates jumped more than 2% on the MCX on Tuesday morning.
Gold price today: Gold rates jumped to their fresh record highs in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, January 27, morning as persisting geopolitical risks continued driving investors to safe-haven assets, while the dollar's weakness and expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve added fuel to the rally in the yellow metal.

MCX gold February futures surged by nearly 4,000, or more than 2.4%, to 1,59,820 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures surged by more than 20,000, or 6%, to a record high of 3,54,780 per kg.

International gold prices also hovered near record highs, supported by geopolitical uncertainties and dollar's fall against its peers.

US gold futures April contracts rose by a per cent to $5,113.70 per troy ounce.

More to come…

